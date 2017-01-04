Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Samir Nasri revealed his ideal XI.

Samir Nasri leaves out one big name in his all-time XI

We haven’t heard much from Samir Nasri since his Twitter account was embarrassingly hacked last week.

And with good reason. The Frenchman would be wise to close the curtains to his house and never leave for a few months after some interesting details about his alleged trip to a medical service called Drip Doctors were revealed.

However, the Sevilla playmaker, on loan from Manchester City, has appeared from behind the couch to reveal his all-time best XI.

Nasri wasn’t tied down by being asked to name his best XI of former team-mates. This is who he believes to be the greatest 11 people to have ever graced the football pitch.

Though the likes of Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane feature, the former Arsenal midfielder did leave out one big name: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Check out Nasri’s team below, per Marca.

GK | Fabian Barthez

French goalkeeper Fabien Barthez is abou

RB | Cafu

Brazil's team captain and defender Cafu kisses the

CB | Lilian Thuram

Rep of Ireland v France

CB | Paolo Maldini

AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A

LB | Roberto Carlos

Beijing Hundai v Real Madrid

DM | Patrick Vieira

Arsenal's Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cu

AM | Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argen

AM | Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

AM | Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona

ST | Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Espanyol

ST | Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v RC Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

Nasri's dream XI

p1b5ko2nrb146evg1mqt16j810p89.jpg

Nasri was once compared to Zidane

It’s no surprise to see Nasri include Zidane in his ideal XI. The 29-year-old was regularly compared to the Real Madrid legend throughout much of his development.

He even had to deny those comparisons upon his arrival at Arsenal in 2008.

"I don't think it's fair to have that sort of pressure on a young player,” he said, per the Mirror.

"There's only one Zidane, just as there was only one Platini. I'm me, a novice, who's trying to get better."

Nine years on, Nasri probably wishes more people were mentioning him in the same sentence as Zidane. After making just seven appearances in the Premier League last season, the Frenchman was loaned to Sevilla in August.

Marseille's French football player Samir

Will Nasri return to play for Man City, or is that it for him at the Etihad? Let us know in the comments section below!

