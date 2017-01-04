We haven’t heard much from Samir Nasri since his Twitter account was embarrassingly hacked last week.

And with good reason. The Frenchman would be wise to close the curtains to his house and never leave for a few months after some interesting details about his alleged trip to a medical service called Drip Doctors were revealed.

However, the Sevilla playmaker, on loan from Manchester City, has appeared from behind the couch to reveal his all-time best XI.

Nasri wasn’t tied down by being asked to name his best XI of former team-mates. This is who he believes to be the greatest 11 people to have ever graced the football pitch.

Though the likes of Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane feature, the former Arsenal midfielder did leave out one big name: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Check out Nasri’s team below, per Marca.

GK | Fabian Barthez

RB | Cafu

CB | Lilian Thuram

CB | Paolo Maldini

LB | Roberto Carlos

DM | Patrick Vieira

AM | Johan Cruyff

AM | Zinedine Zidane

AM | Diego Maradona

ST | Ronaldo

ST | Lionel Messi

Nasri's dream XI

Nasri was once compared to Zidane

It’s no surprise to see Nasri include Zidane in his ideal XI. The 29-year-old was regularly compared to the Real Madrid legend throughout much of his development.

He even had to deny those comparisons upon his arrival at Arsenal in 2008.

"I don't think it's fair to have that sort of pressure on a young player,” he said, per the Mirror.

"There's only one Zidane, just as there was only one Platini. I'm me, a novice, who's trying to get better."

Nine years on, Nasri probably wishes more people were mentioning him in the same sentence as Zidane. After making just seven appearances in the Premier League last season, the Frenchman was loaned to Sevilla in August.

