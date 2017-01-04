Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

We have got so many huge boxing match ups to look forward already in 2017, however, you will have to look hard and long to find a feud with more bad blood than David Haye vs Tony Bellew.

The pair are set to go head-to-head at the O2 Arena on March 4 and while many of the year's other top battles will be for world titles, this one is simply to settle a score.

There has been a mutual dislike for each other ever since Bellew aggressively called out Haye after defending his WBC cruiserweight title against BJ Flores in October.

With the fight now less than three months away, the war of words has continued to brew while both men prepare for the big encounter.

And even though Haye has opted to get himself into shape by training in Miami, it hasn't stopped him firing over a few more insults at Bellew from across the Atlantic.

The latest one came in the form of a video message that was shown to Bellew live on Sky Sports' 'In Off The Bar' programme.

In it, Haye claims his opposite number will be unable to make it past the fourth round.

Bellew was then given the opportunity to respond and as you can see in the video below, went all-in on his 36-year-old opponent.

"I'm the one living clean, you're the one sunbathing and posing every five minutes like you're trying to get ready for some sort of Baywatch shoot," Bellew said.

"Do us all a favour, put your top back on and go and train.

"Go and do something productive you idiot, clown, Hayefaker, my little toe's still hurting."

Safe to say, that round goes to the Liverpudlian.

Of course, none of what's said out of the ring will matter when the pair can finally aim actual shots - rather than just verbal abuse - at each other.

The bookies have made Haye the heavy favourite with odds even as low as 1/7 in some places.

