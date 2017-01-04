As Tottenham prepare to face Chelsea for the last time at White Hart Lane, Mauricio Pochettino's side could make a huge step in their bid for glory.

Spurs want to bid farewell to their ground in style in its last season, hence they aren't ready to give up on their title ambitions yet.

While at the moment, the focus is on picking up a vital three points, the spectre of the move to the new stadium is never far away.

Article continues below

If you're a Lilywhites fan, it's hard to forget about the Northumberland Development Project - the Tottenham High Road is awash with cranes, and there's a considerable draft at White Hart Lane these days now that the corner of the Paxton end has been removed.

Add that to the complex and alien ballot system for tickets this season, and it's easy to see why some supporters probably wish they could stay at their home since 1898 forever. Even playing back on the Tottenham marshes would frankly be a lot easier.

Article continues below

However, Daniel Levy clearly has a pretty incredible vision in mind. The chairman has been the new ground's biggest advocate, as he thinks he will help Spurs to a long-term seat at the top table of European clubs.

Work in progress

Tottenham's official Instagram account have released a video of what the stadium will look like when it's finished - and it's difficult not to get excited.

Here's how it stands at the moment:

Not only will it increase the capacity from a fairly measly 36,284 to over 60,000, it aims to place the fans closer to the pitch than any other stadium in the country. At least they'll actually be able to see what's going on, unlike at West Ham's bizarre venture with the London Stadium.

The end of the Lane

They seem to have ditched talk of an ice rink too in sudden remembrance of which sport the ground's actually hosting, but there will be NFL and gigs, as you may have spotted in the last few scenes of the video.

There's still a long way to go in the construction, which won't be finished until 2018, but it's definitely coming along.

Given that the club have spent around £750million on the project, you'd expect something spectacular, and it looks like they're on course to deliver it. It's even worth playing with the Wembley curse for a season.

Will Spurs' new stadium help them to win trophies? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms