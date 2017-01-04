Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

FIFA Ultimate Team is serious business and getting the right goalkeeper can be the difference between achieving promotion and remaining in a division; suffering relegation or staying up.

If you could choose any keeper for your Ultimate Team, the legendary Gianluigi Buffon would rank fairly high up most people’s lists.

The Juventus and Italy star turns 39 later this month but he remains one of the world’s best players in his position.

However, according to Dream Team, you should probably think twice before purchasing Buffon for your Ultimate Teams.

Although he boasts an impressive overall rating of 88 in the game, some FIFA 17 players are less than impressed by his unconvincing performances.

Some FIFA 17 players are unhappy with Buffon

A thread has been created on the FIFA section of Reddit about the Italian shot-stopper, with perturbed users complaining that he’s costing them goals and, subsequently, matches.

“I have his SBC card and it is seriously costing me games,” one user wrote. “He saves nothing. Seriously regretting putting the coins into getting him.”

AC Milan v Juventus FC - 2016 Italian Super Cup

Another moaned: “I find him to be awful 9/10 games. And then out of nowhere he’s incredible. Had a WL game with him where I only won because of him, I only stick by him because he cost me 100k to get.”

And another player said: “Buffon is the least aggressive good goalkeeper I've seen. He's easy to beat by putting balls in that a normal keeper would charge on. Buffon stays put and gives up easy goals.”

Is this why Buffon is letting some players down?

There was an interesting response to that last comment. Some FIFA players reckon Buffon on FIFA 17 is designed to stay close to his goal-line - and this makes him easier to score goals against.

“It's because he has a trait that makes him stay in goal,” came the response. “If you just get him to come out manually it solves it though, but you have to rely more on your own timing.”

p1b5kr5h321i6e1oks8qn1nkh15c79.jpg

Another user shared the same opinion: “If you just get him to come out manually it solves it though, but you have to rely more on your own timing.”

So, if you can be bothered to keep bringing your goalkeeper out manually then Buffon might still be your man.

Buffon? Get Butland instead

But you’re probably better off with Jack Butland who, by all accounts, is a beast on the latest version of FIFA despite his 82 rating.

Check this out…

Is Gianluigi Buffon a liability on FIFA 17? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

