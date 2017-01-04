There won’t be many better sights than when Chapecoense’s senior team return to football.

The Brazilian club are in the process of rebuilding their squad following the devastating plane disaster in Colombia two months ago, which claimed the lives of 71 people and the majority of Chapecoense’s team.

Their Under-20 team returned to action on Wednesday, taking on Nova Iguacu in the Copa Sao Paulo U-20 tournament.

The result - a 2-0 defeat for Chapecoense - hardly mattered. It was the sight of those green shirts back on the football pitch that anyone really cared about.

The teams observed a minute’s silence before kick-off in remembrance of the victims.

Video: Chapecoense return to action

Three Chapecoense players survived the crash - goalkeeper Jackson Follmann and defenders Neto and Alan Ruschel. Director of football Rui Costa confirmed that their numbers will be reserved during their recovery.

"No player this season will use the shirts that were worn by Jackson Follmann, Neto or Alan Ruschel," Costa said, per ESPN FC.

"More than a tribute, we expect Alan and Neto to come back and wear them. Follmann sadly won't be able to but he will certainly be back here with us in some capacity. The only ones that can wear those jerseys are them."

18 to 20 new players expected

The new season gets underway on January 26, and Costa believes Chapecoense are in a good position to add 18 to 20 new players before then.

Chapecoense announced on Tuesday that Cruzeiro centre back Douglas Grolli will join the club.

"We are resorting to a lot of loans,” Costa continued. “That is a tool for bringing together quality, speed and budget. Many clubs are being partners in this.

"We looked at 90 players, we whittled that down to 50 and finally had a list of 38 players that got down to the number of players we have today.

"We have a group ready to start preseason training. We'll probably have between 25 and 27 players."

