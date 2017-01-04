Earning your way into an NBA starting lineup is something that most professional basketball players dream of. That fact makes Andrew Bogut’s request to come off the bench to help his team even stranger than it sounds upon first listen.

Bogues has come the conclusion that the Dallas Mavericks would be a better team if he helped support the bench unit rather than cling to his starting spot next to Dirk Nowitzki.

The Lone Star State franchise has been outscored by 62 points in the time shared by the two bigs on the floor.

The 2015 NBA Champion told ESPN: “There’s no point of starting with Dirk and then getting pulled 30 seconds into a game. So I went to coach and said, ‘If you’re going to continue to do that, just bring me off the bench. I won’t be offended. We’ll get on with life.”

Some observers might find that point of view refreshing coming from a decade-plus veteran of the league. The Australian-born center has never been shy about sharing his opinions on just about anything.

Bogut knows the NBA is trending toward faster, more space oriented lineups so this change will help the team combat their lack of footspeed in the interior. Still, not many starting NBA bigs would be willing to just let their starting spot slide to another player.

Dallas has had a rough season and this change could possibly help them gain some positive momentum. That fact by itself is enough to try this change.