While 2016 ended up being a wonderful year for WWE and its fans, 2017 could be even more special.

We witnessed the arrivals of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, and were treated to some of the best matches on Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT – and we can’t forget the brand extension either.

BIG YEAR

However, if all of the rumours are to be believed, we could be getting some fantastic matches this year.

We’ve already heard how John Cena could be taking on The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, AJ Styles’ name has been thrown into the mix, as well as Roman Reigns.

Another dream match the WWE fans could be getting is Cena and Samoa Joe, that’s according to The Inquisitr.

It’s common knowledge now that Joe is pretty much finished on NXT, he’s had some brilliant rivalries with the likes of Nakamura and Finn Balor, and also became the first-ever two-time NXT Champion.

It’s simply a waiting game now, with many expecting him to finally debut on the main roster at the Royal Rumble.

JOE VS CENA?

Although, after WrestleMania, a feud between Cena and Joe could kick off, meaning he could be in the title picture right away.

It makes sense to have him debut in the main event scene, rather than kill off his hype by competing in pointless feuds.

It seems like the WWE have also been dropping hints about the two men eventually meeting.

On their official YouTube channel, the WWE released a video detailing how Cena and Joe started off at the same time when they trained together and highlighted the different paths their careers went on.

It also focused on their personal lives, and how close they were before asking the question if they ever meet in a WWE ring, will it be as friends or foes?

It looks like we could have out answer to that this year.

Would you like to see a feud between John Cena and Samoa Joe in 2017? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

