Jack Wilshere must have had mixed feelings about Arsenal's incredible comeback at Bournemouth.

The midfielder's current side let a 3-0 lead slip, but his parent club earned a vital point thanks to second-half goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez, and Olivier Giroud.

Of course, the England international wasn't allowed to play because he was on loan. It's probably just as well really - his head was bound to go in a game like that.

Article continues below

Football is an emotional game, and sometimes it gets the better of players. That may well be the secret behind Cherries' captain Simon Francis' late sending off.

If we're to believe Benik Afobe, though, it's Wilshere who has a history of letting his emotions get the better of him.

Article continues below

The Bournemouth duo go way back, having played together at Arsenal since the age of 11.

In last night's programme, Afobe recalled one incident when he was playing alongside the prodigy in an international tournament - Wilshere probably hoped he'd forgotten about this.

When it all got too much

“We played in a tournament in Genk and players like Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley were there, a lot who have made the grade. We got to the final and Jack was favourite to get player of the tournament - but he got sent off in the first ten minutes!”

“That meant they didn’t give the award to him so he cried the whole way home. I was lucky enough to get top goalscorer, ahead of some good players.”

Wilshere must be getting used to missing out on the top accolades. Although he's finally started to put a run of games together on the South Coast, it's fair to say he hasn't quite made the impact he would have liked at the Vitality Stadium.

Let's hope he's learnt to control himself a bit better now he's a professional.

Is Jack Wilshere good enough for Arsenal? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms