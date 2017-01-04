Boston is home to some of the most vocal fans in the entire NBA and they let their players know their opinions loud and clear. Jae Crowder, the current starting small forward took exception to their actions during their 115-104 win against the Utah Jazz.

The fans were cheering on Gordon Hayward, who happens to play in the same slot for the Jazz. Rumors have been swirling since head coach Brad Stevens got to Boston that the team would try and go get his star player from their time together at Butler.

Nothing has materialised yet and Crowder is under contract until 2020, but that hasn’t stopped the media and fans from courting the Utah swingman. In this one, the 26-year-old had 21 points in 35 minutes and more than held his own with his matchup.

Crowder then told the Boston Globe: “I didn’t like that at all. I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans. That sparked a little fire in me.”

He then went on social media and let them know directly how he felt.

These quotes have completely overshadowed that performance as fans took to Twitter to defend their right to cheer for whoever they choose. In response, he told them that other places will appreciate him just as they had.

Nothing is imminent, but the C’s fans have to be careful with these moments as they will need all of their players performing at peak levels to reach the second round of the playoffs.