The first SmackDown Live of 2017 certainly kicked off with a bang on Tuesday night, with WWE finally giving in to a popular fan request.

Dolph Ziggler has finally turned heel.

HEEL TURN

Following his loss to Baron Corbin, which effectively moved The Lone Wolf into WWE Championship contention, Ziggler went on to attack Kalisto in the ring and then turned his attention to Apollo Crews in the locker room.

You’d usually expect somebody that turns on the fans to get booed, but the raucous ‘YES!’ chants from the SmackDown crowd just showed how glad we all are to finally see him as the bad guy again – and he could be getting cheered a lot more from now on.

However, there’s a very good reason why the WWE opted to finally turn him heel.

According to Cageside Seats, Ziggler’s poor record in big matches plays a key part as to why they pulled the trigger.

POOR WIN RECORD

As a face, Ziggler has lost plenty of crucial matches when it has mattered the most, including his defeat against Corbin this week.

Other than his Intercontinental Championship victory over The Miz, he hasn’t had a lot of success in recent years.

The idea is that it will finally freshen up his heel character, and give it a new lease of life, which means he should be picking up more wins in the future against some of the blue brand’s mid-card stars.

The story makes complete sense, though, he’s lost so many crucial bouts and has seen newer stars leapfrog him that he’s bound to be fed up of losing, and could do whatever it takes to get into title pictures again – where a man of his talent certainly belongs.

It’s the first time since 2013 that he’ll be competing as a heel, and let’s be honest, the show-off gimmick works most effectively when he’s the bad guy.

