beckham .

David Beckham and Ron Dennis had a ‘loud stand-up row’ in the Maldives

David Beckham comes across as such a mild-mannered and respectful guy in interviews that it’s hard to imagine him getting into rows and altercations.

But, as we know thanks to various incidents during his 21-year playing career, the former England captain isn’t a total angel.

Beckham wasn’t afraid to push his weight around when he deemed it necessary while he also picked up a few red cards, including that infamous sending off for a sly kick on Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup.

So, it shouldn’t come as a complete shock to hear that Beckham was involved in a ‘loud stand-up row’ with the former McLaren chairman Ron Dennis on New Year’s Eve.

This is a story that has been reported by the Daily Mail, who explain what sparked the argument between the two high-profile figures.

What happened?

Beckham and Dennis were both at a luxury resort in the Maldives when it all kicked off.

The dispute was apparently over tables reserved at the One & Only Reethi Rah resort, which offers celebrity guests the best view of the entertainment on offer.

After finishing their meals, Dennis and his 30-strong entourage are understood to have taken their positions to watch the New Year celebrations.

Australian F1 Grand Prix - Previews

But there was a problem. They spilled over into the seats allocated to the families of Beckham and, bizarrely, Gordon Ramsey. It’s claimed they were having a Christmas break together.

This in itself, though, didn’t spark the argument between Beckham and Dennis.

Here's what caused the argument

That was apparently caused by Dennis being “dismissive” to a female member of the Beckham group who had asked for their reserved tables to be vacated.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-ENG

Dennis is believed to have mentioned how much money he was spending at the resort and this prompted Beckham to confront the F1 mogul.

England v USA: Group C - 2010 FIFA World Cup

Dennis 'apologised' the next day

Although words were exchanged, Dennis reportedly apologised the next day and their differences were resolved.

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Practice

A friend of Dennis' was quoted by the Mail as saying: “It's fair to say voices were raised but it was all a storm in a teacup. They have known each other for ages and it was all blown over by the next day.”

