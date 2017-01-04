Tottenham vs Chelsea always promises to be one of the games of the season, but tonight's game could be bigger than ever.

Antonio Conte's side are looking to equal Arsenal's Premier League record of 14 successive wins, while Spurs have their eye on the Gunners for different reasons - three points at White Hart Lane will see them overtake their north London rivals and break into the top four.

The stat that's often brought up when these two sides face each other is that the Lilywhites haven't won away at Stamford Bridge for 27 years, but at home, their record is much more impressive.

In fact, they haven't lost this fixture since 2012, and scored five against the Blues on New Year's Day in 2015.

It's a game that's thrown up some brilliant goals over the years, too. Let's take a look at five of the best.

Claude Makelele

This was one of only two goals the Frenchman scored in his Chelsea career. He may have invented his own brand of central midfielding, but he wasn't exactly known for finding the back of the net.

Andriy Shevchenko

It's fair to say the former AC Milan superstar didn't have too many moments like this after his £30million move to Chelsea. This strike was probably worth all that money, though.

Sandro

The Brazilian arrived at Tottenham with Harry Redknapp admitting he'd never even seen him play, but this one of his more memorable moments. He's now at QPR but he hasn't made a Championship appearance this season - how the mighty have fallen. Skip to 0.54 for the goal.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink had something of a penchant for scoring against Spurs, and this was probably his finest effort.

Robbie Keane

With just two minutes left, Robbie Keane scored arguably one of the best of his many goals at Tottenham in a 4-4 draw at White Hart Lane. Spurs seemed to enjoy playing against Chelsea when Avram Grant was in charge - wonder why.

Which goals have we missed out? Let us know in the comments.

