Historically, Chelsea have always held a pretty good record over Tottenham.

In fact, between 1990 and 2006 the Blues went 32 league games unbeaten against their rivals from north London.

But it isn't quite that one-sided now and at White Hart Lane, in particular, Chelsea have had a bit of trouble coming back with three points.

The last time they managed it? 2012, when Roberto di Matteo's men beat a Spurs side managed by their old boss, Andre Villas-Boas, 4-2 to stay top of the Premier League.

Juan Mata's brace came in between goals from Gary Cahill and Daniel Sturridge, after William Gallas and Jermain Defoe had briefly given the home team the lead.

But what has happened to those players who were responsible for laying on an absolute classic London derby from just over four years ago?

Tottenham

GK: Brad Friedel

Now retired, Friedel has taken his first steps into management and been in charge of the USA U19's team for 12 months.

RB: Kyle Walker

Still at Spurs, Walker has become one of the best full-backs in the country and a real star for Mauricio Pochettino.

CB: William Gallas

Gallas left the Premier League to play in Australia a few years ago before finally retiring in 2014.

CB: Steven Caulker

Caulker looked like he would become a future England regular as a youngster but he has since fallen from grace, now turning out for QPR in the Championship.

LB: Jan Vertonghen

Vetonghen is now a senior man at White Hart Lane and holds the Spurs' back four together playing in the middle.

CM: Tom Huddlestone

Hard to believe Huddlestone is now 30-years-old! Now a key man in Hull's bid to stay in the Premier League.

CM: Sandro

The Brazilian is another Spurs player who ended up at QPR but has made just six league appearances this season.

CM: Gylfi Sigurdsson

The Icelandic ace never really cut it at White Hart Lane so returned to Swansea, where he is still one of their biggest stars.

RW: Aaron Lennon

Lennon is still in the Premier League with Everton but no longer carries the same threat he once did during his peak years with Tottenham.

LW: Clint Dempsey

Dempsey spent just one season at Spurs before returning to America to join Seattle Sounders, where the 33-year-old is still playing now.

ST: Jermain Defoe

At 34-years-old Defoe is still proving himself to be prolific in the Premier League with Sunderland. West Ham could tempt him back to London during January, though.

Chelsea

GK: Petr Cech

Thibaut Courtois' emergence at Stamford Bridge pushed Cech out to current club Arsenal.

RB: Branislav Ivanovic

Ivanovic is still at the club but fallen out of favour since Antonio Conte introduced his highly successful 3-4-3 formation.

CB: David Luiz

Re-joined the Blues last summer following a two-year stint in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

CB: Gary Cahill

Another survivor of the team from over four years ago but now approaching the twilight years of his career.

LB: Ashley Cole

The former England international spent a couple of years at Roma but moved to the MLS to join LA Galaxy last summer.

CM: John Obi Mikel

Still at Chelsea but it would appear for not much longer with teams from Europe and China interested in signing Mikel this month.

CM: Ramires

Ramires was one of the first big names seemingly still at their peak to take a chance and move to China with Jiangsu Suning 12 months ago.

RM: Oscar

And here's the latest big name to follow in Ramires' footsteps. Oscar has recently joined Shanghai SIPG for a fee reported to be in the region of £60 million.

CAM: Juan Mata

Mata was surprisingly allowed to leave Chelsea in 2014 by Jose Mourinho to seek more first team football. He has found it at Manchester United, where is now managed by... yep Mourinho.

LM: Eden Hazard

Following last season's blip, Hazard looks back to his best and is thriving under Conte this time around.

ST: Fernando Torres

Torres could never replicate his Liverpool form at Stamford Bridge and is still finding goals much harder to come by back at his first club Atletico Madrid.

