After winning 10 games in 2015, the 2016 season was a major step back for the New York Jets, to say the least.

Despite a 30-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, not many things went right for coach Todd Bowles' squad.

The offense, in particular, went through a big regression, as evidenced by wide receiver Brandon Marshall's dwindling numbers. In 2016, he caught 59 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns - down from 109 catches, 1,502 yards and 14 scores a year ago.

According to ESPN.com, Marshall thought the Jets stunk so much in 2016 that the only comparison he could think of was a dirty diaper:

"The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on and never changing it. And just sitting in that diaper the whole year," Marshall said on "Inside the NFL," which aired Tuesday night on Showtime. "That's how our year was. It was a bad year."

Turmoil in the locker room, particularly between Marshall and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, kept the team in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

However, even though Richardson called Marshall out following a lopsided 41-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 16, the outspoken receiver said he holds no ill will toward the equally vocal defender:

"I have no ill will towards Sheldon. That's my teammate. I think he is a hell of a player. And since the first day I stepped foot on campus this guy has done nothing but try to be the best person that he can be and the best football player he can be. The way I look at it, unless you've gone through it, I can't explain the type of environment it is in a losing building. It's so toxic."

Marshall is scheduled to make $7.5 million next season, but has said in the past that he'd take a pay cut to return to the Jets. Whether or not he actually suits up for New York at the start of the 2017 campaign, though, remains to be seen.

