Philadelphia has been nothing short of trainwreck in recent years and they only won 10 games during the entire 2015-16 season. They have nine wins right now and it's not even February.

For Joel Embiid, that means it’s time to celebrate the squad’s achievement. Their latest win, a 83-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, has them sitting at 1-0 in 2017 and The Process took to Twitter to celebrate their ‘newfound dominance.’

Learning winning habits is huge for a team that is growing and learning how to close games together. Their star rookie has been a huge factor in their improved showings this season. He leads all rookies in points, rebounds, and blocks.

Embiid has also leads the fledgling Sixers in all of these categories while shooting 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep. Those numbers are pretty good and will get better once Ben Simmons returns from injury to help carry some of the playmaking load for Philly.

The seven footer went ahead and voted for himself as an All-Star last night. His social media presence is unmatched in the NBA and he might be able to rally fans to his side on personality alone.

He would join Tim Duncan, Yao Ming and Blake Griffin as other rookies who would be voted to the mid-season classic. Exhibitions like these are always interesting because they show what these players could do on a team with more talent.

No rules were broken with his vote on Twitter as players and coaches can now also vote for All-Star starters before this year’s game. Fans are becoming more and more enamored with "The Process" by the passing day.