Tennis

A true great.

Roger Federer shows his class by prompting Alexander Zverev to challenge incorrect fault call

Roger Federer was beaten by Alexander Zverev at the Hopman Cup in Australia.

The Swiss, who was playing only his third match since returning from a six-month injury layoff, succumbed to a 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) in a thrilling 150-minute encounter.

It’s not the sort of preparation Federer was hoping for ahead of the Australian Open, which gets underway in Melbourne on January 16, but defeat to Zverev really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Federer was lacking sharpness, having not played since Wimbledon last year, and Zverev is an emerging talent who now holds a 2-1 record over the 17-time Grand Slam winner.

However, Federer will still be disappointed to have lost. He had a 5-2 lead in the first set and a 5-4 advantage in the third.

At the age of 35, the odds are stacked against Federer ever adding to his Grand Slam tally. But the tweet he sent on New Year’s Eve shows that he remains as competitive as ever.

Throughout his years as a professional, one of Federer’s most notable habits has been his class. He’s pretty much on the opposite end of the spectrum to Nick Kyrgios.

Federer's brilliant gesture vs Zverev

He showed his sportsmanship against Zverev when the German’s serve in the first set was ruled as a fault. Federer, knowing it was an incorrect ruling, challenged his opponent to call a challenge.

“Close. Very close,” Federer said, prompting Zverev to challenge the decision.

And that is why everyone loves Federer.

Federer would have won the first set if he clinched the 14th game, and having Zverev serve a second serve would certainly have helped his case. But he relinquished that advantage in the name of honesty.

Hero.

Will Roger Federer win an 18th Grand Slam title? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Stanislas Wawrinka
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Maria Sharapova
Australian Open
Serena Williams
Roger Federer
Andy Murray

