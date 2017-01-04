At this point, it’s more of a surprise when Ryback doesn’t have any stories to share from his time in the WWE.

Since leaving the company, The Big Guy has taken to his podcast to hit out at numerous people he came across.

NEVERENDING RANTS

We’ve heard how John Cena buried the Nexus, how a comment from Triple H really upset him, and how a lawsuit against the WWE could have made him millions of dollars, and brought them to their knees.

Believe what you want when it comes to the former Intercontinental Champion, but it hasn’t stopped him from continuing to bash the organisation.

Speaking on the latest episode of Conversation with The Big Guy, Ryback claimed how Vince McMahon lied to him as he was preparing to undergo a third ankle surgery.

Apparently, McMahon told him that he would never give up on him, as he’d be making the company a lot of money.

'YOU KNOW HOW TO GET OVER'

He said: “This was another moment I’ll never forget of him lying to me was at Extreme Rules.

“The one where Kharma debuted at in Tampa, Florida [May 1, 2011], back however many years ago.

“He sees me, this was before my third surgery, he comes up to me and we had a nice little lengthy discussion and he goes, ‘I’ll never give up on you.’

“He goes, ‘we’re going to get through this together.’ He goes, ‘I don’t have anybody like you. You’re going to make me a lot of money.’

“He goes, ‘you know how to get over, that’s not something that not everybody knows.’ And he goes, ‘I’m going to allow you to make me a lot of money and I’m never going to give up on you,’ were his exact words.

“And then, they gave up on me.”

Make your own mind up as to whether McMahon would say something like this in a company full of big stars, but you can be sure it won’t be the last you hear from Ryback on this topic.

What do you make of Ryback’s claims that Vince McMahon said he’d never give up on him? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

