Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus may be on course for their sixth successive Scudetto, but they don't seem to have the same command of the transfer market as other top European clubs.

After failing to hold onto Manchester United-bound Paul Pogba in the summer, they are now facing a battle to keep Paulo Dybala out of the clutches of Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old is enjoying another impressive season in Turin and ended 2016 as a nominee for the Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below

Madrid would therefore like him to join the award's eventual winner Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu, but Juve are not making it easy for them.

According to the Sun, Los Blancos opened the bidding with a rather generous offer of £77million plus Alvaro Morata, the Spain forward who re-joined Real from the Bianconeri in the summer.

Article continues below

Most clubs would probably bite Florentino Perez's hand off at that. However, it looks like Juventus are tired of losing their best players without finding proper replacements, so they had a rather audacious reply in mind.

Instead of just asking for more money, they've demanded that Real throw in either one of their star midfielders Luka Modric or Toni Kroos. Yeah, right.

Perhaps all that time at the summit of Serie A is making them delirious, but it goes without saying that Real laughed that particular request out the room.

The plan now is to convince the Argentine to stay, but with money like that floating around, it could be hard for Juve to keep hold of him for very long.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have to sell before they buy, but you can see why they don't want Zinedine Zidane to get things all his own way. Even so, someone at the Old Lady must be crazy if they think they're going to get Kroos or Modric in return, let alone with cash and Morata on top.

Still, you can't blame them for trying.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms