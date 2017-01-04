It’s no secret that LeBron James is on a mission to win as many titles as possible during his remaining years in the NBA. He knows he cannot accomplish his lofty goals without the help of all of his teammates.

Richard Jefferson went on a podcast with ESPN’s Marc Stein and talked about how seriously The King takes team chemistry.

He said: “But what I will say is the amount of time he spends being great with lifting and shooting and training, he is as equal when it comes to spending time trying to be a good teammate.”

An all-around focus to helping make sure that his squad can be successful matches up with his prodigious all-around effort on the floor. Jefferson has seen it firsthand and the culture is a big reason why he decided to lace up his sneakers for one last season in Cleveland.

The Cavs look like a juggernaut when LeBron suits up and it doesn’t matter who is out there with him. His team is 26-7 and rolling along toward the number one seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A year after capturing the franchises’ first NBA championship, they look poised to roll towards the Eastern Conference Finals for a third straight year barring injuries. Along the way, everyone on the team will get their chance to shine from the Big 3 to the last man.

Being a generational talent is great, but James has learned that even legends like himself need help from their mates.