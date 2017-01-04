Official online NBA destination in the UK

Robert Covington.

Watch: Philadelphia 76ers pull off wild win at the buzzer

Fans at the Wells Fargo Center experienced a roller coaster of emotions during Tuesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The hometown Sixers held a 91-88 lead with only a few seconds left to go. When the ball made its way to Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio, a 27.6-percent three-point shooter, Philly fans probably felt like a they had clinched a victory.

However, Rubio buried the shot, tying the game with only 1.6 seconds left, which paved the way for an even more exciting finish.

After advancing the ball with a timeout, the Sixers lobbed an inbounds pass to Robert Covington at the hoop, where he finished off the alley-oop layup at the buzzer to seal a thrilling win:

Covington finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the 93-91 win. Joel Embiid led the team with 25 points.

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

The game was exciting, yes, but it didn't matter much in the standings, as the 76ers and Timberwolves are two of the worst teams in the league.

The win improved Philadelphia to 9-24 on the season, one game better than the 8-25 Brooklyn Nets, who are the worst team in the NBA. However, the Sixers are riding a modest two-game winning streak entering Friday night's matchup in Boston.

The Timberwolves, meanwhile, dropped to 11-24 with the loss and are only half a game ahead of the last-place Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference.

