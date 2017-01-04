Tottenham won’t forget the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ for a very long time.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side still harboured hopes of winning the title last May when they travelled across London to take on Chelsea.

What followed was one of the most unforgettable 90 minutes in Premier League history.

Spurs needed a win to prevent Leicester being crowned as champions and they looked well on course for that when they went 2-0 up before the break. But two Chelsea goals after the break saw them draw 2-2 and hand the title to Claudio Ranieri and co.

And Spurs didn’t take losing the title very well. Meanwhile, Chelsea thoroughly enjoyed ending their title hopes - despite them having a disappointing campaign themselves.

In the latter stages as Chelsea teased the visitors, many Spurs players lost their heads and started lunging into challenges with nine of them getting booked. One of their angriest players was midfielder Eric Dier.

He had clashes with numerous Chelsea players, most notably Cesc Fabregas.

After the match, the Daily Mail reported that Dier made a threatening gesture to the Spanish midfielder that ‘left onlookers shocked.’

While footage of that ‘threatening gesture’ didn’t emerge in the following months, a video has since been uploaded onto Twitter.

It shows Dier performing a gesture by slitting his throat in the direction of Fabregas, while pointing down the tunnel presumably asking for a fight.

Take a look:

* Please note that the Twitter user meant it's been two years since Spurs signed Dier when he tweeted this in July 2016 *

While Spurs faced Chelsea at the end of November at Stamford Bridge, Dier wasn’t able to exert revenge as Fabregas was an unused substitute during their 2-1 victory.

And with Chelsea probably being happy to come away from White Hart Lane with a point tonight, Antonio Conte is likely to employ a midfield two of N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic.

Fabregas will probably be a little bit relieved if that is the case, although Dier will no doubt be hoping to face the former Barcelona and Arsenal star at some point in the near future.

