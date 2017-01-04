Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Kuyt very nearly missed the 2007 Champions League final.

Dirk Kuyt recalls how Peter Crouch nearly injured him before 2007 Champions League

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 2007 Champions League final ended in disappointment for Liverpool.

They faced AC Milan in a repeat of the thrilling 2005 final but this time it was the Italian’s who emerged victorious.

The Reds were undone by Filippo Inzaghi’s brace. Dirk Kuyt scored in the 89th minute but unlike in Istanbul, Liverpool were unable to stage a comeback.

Article continues below

Kuyt was a fan favourite on Merseyside, and not just for his goal in the final. He scored the winning penalty in the shootout win over Chelsea that booked Liverpool’s place in the final 10 years ago, and also scored a hat-trick against Manchester United in 2011.

However, a seriously bizarre event almost caused him to miss the 2007 final.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Prior to the match, Rafa Benitez took his Liverpool team out for a bit of group-bonding. Go-karting was the location of choice.

When Crouch nearly injured Kuyt

Imagine, for a moment, Peter Crouch in a go-kart. You can’t picture it without it ending badly, and that’s exactly what happened, with nearly disastrous consequences.

“When we were in the training camp before the final, the squad went go-karting. I didn't join in, as I wanted to rest a small injury, but I went along to watch and picked a safe-looking spot to stand beside the track with Rafa,” Kuyt told FourFourTwo, per the Daily Mail.

“Out of nowhere, Peter Crouch drove straight at me at roughly 35mph. He couldn't brake!

“The only think I could do was jump in the air, and in the end I just managed to jump over Peter, and he crashed into cardboard boxes behind me.

“I was within a whisker of having my ankles torn to pieces, and would surely have missed the Champions League final.

“Crouchy’s face was as pale as dear, he’d had some kind of blackout. Fortunately everything was all right.”

UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool

Anfield hero

Now, we’re not suggesting it was intentional, but Kuyt’s inclusion in the starting line-up did result in Crouch starting on the bench.

The Dutchman ended his six-year stay at Liverpool in 2012 when he signed for Fenerbahce but he remembers his time at the club fondly.

"I played for six years for Liverpool, it was the best time of my life,” he said in December, per the Mirror.

"60,000 supporters shouted against me, and said you scouse b*****d and normally when the rivals shout at you it's not the best thing that can happen to you.

"But actually it made me proud, because I felt proud to be named a scouser, an adopted scouser, because for me scousers are good people.”

Liverpool v Cardiff City - Carling Cup Final

What's the most bizarre incident of a player getting injured you can recall? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Xabi Alonso
Jamie Carragher
UEFA Champions League
Peter Crouch
Kaka
Football
AC Milan
Liverpool
Premier League
Dirk Kuyt

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again