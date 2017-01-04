The 2007 Champions League final ended in disappointment for Liverpool.

They faced AC Milan in a repeat of the thrilling 2005 final but this time it was the Italian’s who emerged victorious.

The Reds were undone by Filippo Inzaghi’s brace. Dirk Kuyt scored in the 89th minute but unlike in Istanbul, Liverpool were unable to stage a comeback.

Kuyt was a fan favourite on Merseyside, and not just for his goal in the final. He scored the winning penalty in the shootout win over Chelsea that booked Liverpool’s place in the final 10 years ago, and also scored a hat-trick against Manchester United in 2011.

However, a seriously bizarre event almost caused him to miss the 2007 final.

Prior to the match, Rafa Benitez took his Liverpool team out for a bit of group-bonding. Go-karting was the location of choice.

When Crouch nearly injured Kuyt

Imagine, for a moment, Peter Crouch in a go-kart. You can’t picture it without it ending badly, and that’s exactly what happened, with nearly disastrous consequences.

“When we were in the training camp before the final, the squad went go-karting. I didn't join in, as I wanted to rest a small injury, but I went along to watch and picked a safe-looking spot to stand beside the track with Rafa,” Kuyt told FourFourTwo, per the Daily Mail.

“Out of nowhere, Peter Crouch drove straight at me at roughly 35mph. He couldn't brake!

“The only think I could do was jump in the air, and in the end I just managed to jump over Peter, and he crashed into cardboard boxes behind me.

“I was within a whisker of having my ankles torn to pieces, and would surely have missed the Champions League final.

“Crouchy’s face was as pale as dear, he’d had some kind of blackout. Fortunately everything was all right.”

Anfield hero

Now, we’re not suggesting it was intentional, but Kuyt’s inclusion in the starting line-up did result in Crouch starting on the bench.

The Dutchman ended his six-year stay at Liverpool in 2012 when he signed for Fenerbahce but he remembers his time at the club fondly.

"I played for six years for Liverpool, it was the best time of my life,” he said in December, per the Mirror.

"60,000 supporters shouted against me, and said you scouse b*****d and normally when the rivals shout at you it's not the best thing that can happen to you.

"But actually it made me proud, because I felt proud to be named a scouser, an adopted scouser, because for me scousers are good people.”

