Most people at 67-years-old would be hoping that they’re still in good health, and that they can relax and still enjoy life.

That’s unless you’re Ric Flair, and rather than taking time out to kick back and relax, he’s at the gym showing us why The Nature Boy is, and will always be the man.

400 POUNDS

As you’ll be able to see in his inspiring Instagram post below, the former world champion proved that he’s stronger than ever by deadlifting 400 pounds.

Despite an understandably shaky start, and a depleted ‘Woo!’ at the end - Naitch lifted up the weights with relative ease and captioned his video: “I.Will.Never.Retire. #17”

After filtering out the hundreds of ‘Woo!’ comments from his followers commenting on the videos, most shared their genuine surprise that a man of his age was able to do something like this.

Jimmytiz wrote: “WTF…nice job Nature Boy…WOOOOO!!”

Mohammed03mmm commented: “That is why he is THE MAN!!”

Spikemassacre sounded like he felt inspired by what he saw, posting: “Crushing it! Now that’s inspiration for anyone. No school like the old school @ricflairnatureboy.”

Natureboyjw shared a similar thought: “That is definitely WOOO worthy! Inspiration from the finest GOAT #ricflairnatureboy.”

TheWWECity wrote: “GIVE RIC ANOTHER TITLE REIGN @WWE”

Although that’s borderline impossible despite the impressive video – and with John Cena quickly catching up - a user going by the name of ‘trapgarage’ had a simpler message for the legend.

He replied: “Absolute greatness, never stop being the OG nature boy.”

Who would have thought this limousine ridin’, jet flyin’, kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, son of a gun still had it in him?

Click on the video above to see Ric Flair in action, and let us know YOUR thoughts in the comments section below.

