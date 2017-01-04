Following a 19-10 victory over NFC East rival Washington on Sunday, the New York Giants receivers - Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis - flew down to Miami to party with Justin Bieber and other celebrities.

A photo emerged showing the receivers laying on a boat deck without shirts, wearing jeans and boots.

Though it sparked some debate about whether they should be out partying when they have a wildcard playoff game in Green Bay on Sunday, the Giants coaches and players seem to be fine with the receivers blowing off some steam.

In fact, on Tuesday, quarterback Eli Manning used the minor controversy to showcase his comedic skills, playfully roasting the group, according to ESPN.com:

"As a team we kind of always pride ourselves on being well prepared, so when I saw some of those pictures, I was a little disappointed because obviously they didn't pack accordingly. They didn't have any shirts, all long pants, no shorts, no flip-flops or anything," quarterback Eli Manning deadpanned. "So I was disappointed in their packing and not being prepared for that situation."

The quarterback has been known to make a joke or two, and Manning was just getting started.

Manning added that the Miami sunshine would keep the receivers healthy as they prepare for Sunday evening's game in dark, cold Green Bay:

"If guys want to get away for the day, I think they were a little low on the vitamin D and wanted to get some sunshine, get their vitamin D up to stay healthy for the cold weather in Green Bay," he said.

Manning then joked that he was at the party, but his physique didn't match up with his receivers' muscular bodies, so he wasn't allowed in the photo:

"I was telling people I'm the one who took the picture," Manning said. "They just wouldn't let me in with my shirt off."

Though the party has been a big topic among fans and the media, the Giant rightfully are playing it off as nothing. However, if the team struggles against the Packers, some will call into question their dedication to the team.

Watch the Giants in action on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

