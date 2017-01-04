In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Eli Manning.

Eli Manning jokes about New York Giants receivers' Miami party

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Following a 19-10 victory over NFC East rival Washington on Sunday, the New York Giants receivers - Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis - flew down to Miami to party with Justin Bieber and other celebrities.

A photo emerged showing the receivers laying on a boat deck without shirts, wearing jeans and boots.

Though it sparked some debate about whether they should be out partying when they have a wildcard playoff game in Green Bay on Sunday, the Giants coaches and players seem to be fine with the receivers blowing off some steam.

Article continues below

In fact, on Tuesday, quarterback Eli Manning used the minor controversy to showcase his comedic skills, playfully roasting the group, according to ESPN.com

"As a team we kind of always pride ourselves on being well prepared, so when I saw some of those pictures, I was a little disappointed because obviously they didn't pack accordingly. They didn't have any shirts, all long pants, no shorts, no flip-flops or anything," quarterback Eli Manning deadpanned. "So I was disappointed in their packing and not being prepared for that situation."

The quarterback has been known to make a joke or two, and Manning was just getting started.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Manning added that the Miami sunshine would keep the receivers healthy as they prepare for Sunday evening's game in dark, cold Green Bay:

"If guys want to get away for the day, I think they were a little low on the vitamin D and wanted to get some sunshine, get their vitamin D up to stay healthy for the cold weather in Green Bay," he said.

Manning then joked that he was at the party, but his physique didn't match up with his receivers' muscular bodies, so he wasn't allowed in the photo:

"I was telling people I'm the one who took the picture," Manning said. "They just wouldn't let me in with my shirt off."

Though the party has been a big topic among fans and the media, the Giant rightfully are playing it off as nothing. However, if the team struggles against the Packers, some will call into question their dedication to the team.

Watch the Giants in action on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
New York Giants
NFC East
Eli Manning
NFL
NFL Playoffs
NFC

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again