Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Entering this year's NFL Playoffs, we have two rookie quarterbacks taking control of offenses, both of whom come into the postseason having had very differing first years in the NFL.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been the talk of fans for months now, with the former Mississippi State man settling into his place in the 'Boys like an old shoe, with unbelievable comfort and minimal fuss.

Prescott at the Cowboys may not have happened if not for two strokes of luck: Tony Romo suffering another back injury and the Oakland Raiders drafting Connor Cook. The Cowboys wanted Cook in the fourth round of the Draft but were usurped by the Raiders. Dallas moved to Prescott and the rest, as they say, is history. Prescott led his team to the Playoffs while Cook is starting because of injury to Derek Carr. Unfortunately for both of them, history hasn't been kind to rookie QBs looking to win a Super Bowl.

The last rookie quarterback to win a playoff game in his first season in the NFL was Russell Wilson back in 2012. Wilson was helped massively by the Seahawks defense and the fact that he was faced up against another rookie in Robert Griffin III.

That same year, Andrew Luck made it to the postseason after being a first overall pick months before and he lost out to the Baltimore Ravens.

Before that, TJ Yates of the Houston Texans beat the Bengals in 2011 as a rookie, but he was also going up against another rookie in Andy Dalton.

Throughout the history of the National Football League, no rookie quarterback has ever lifted up the Vince Lombardi trophy. In fact, no first-year QB has so much as been to the Super Bowl.

In 2009, Mark Sanchez fared much better than those rookies who would come after him. Sanchez won twice on the road, against Cincinnati and San Diego, before eventually coming up short against Peyton Manning and the Colts.

Sanchez is very much the outlier, though. Cook and Prescott both have huge tasks ahead of them if they want to make it to the big game at NRG Stadium on February 5.

Thankfully, both quarterbacks have top tier supporting casts to help them. Cook has Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree to throw too, while Prescott can rely on his offensive line and Zeke Elliott to lighten the workload. Dallas can run teams into submission while Oakland boast a strong front seven on defense that they can rely on.

It won't be easy, especially for Cook, but could this be the year that a rookie quarterback leads his team to a Super Bowl? Well, let's just say that they have a fighting chance.

We won't know for sure until both of those young men get under the bright lights and intensity of postseason football. The Playoffs can do strange things to even the most veteran of players. How these two handle that pressure will be the biggest factor.

