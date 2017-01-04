Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

What Patrice Evra has told his friends about a possible move to Manchester United

A crazy transfer rumour emerged on Wednesday when social media was rife with speculation that Patrice Evra was set for a spectacular return to Manchester United.

The Frenchman turns 36 at the end of the season and is reaching the end of his career. However, United have a big problem in the left back position at the moment so a move for their former player in January may not be too ridiculous.

Rio Ferdinand added fuel to the rumours when he wrote on Instagram: “Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me! 👀  #MUFC”, alongside a picture of the pair in a United shirt.

And now, a respectable source has got involved in the speculation. The Times are reporting that Evra is very keen on a return to Old Trafford and has told his friends that he would ‘have no hesitation’ of leaving Juventus if Jose Mourinho came calling this month.

In United’s recent 2-0 victory over West Ham on Monday, Mourinho employed Matteo Darmian as the left-back but substituted the Italian at half-time.

Elsewhere, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind have played in that position this season while the relationship between Mourinho and Luke Shaw appears strained.

At Juve this season, Evra has made just five Serie A appearances this season and his agent, Federico Pastorello, recently admitted that he could leave the Serie A giants in the near future.

"I have to admit that, like all footballers, he would like to be playing more often,” he said.

"I've been receiving a lot of calls, and I don't know where the rumours are coming from, but Patrice is not at all unhappy at Juventus.

"I can only say that there is nothing definite right now about him leaving."



