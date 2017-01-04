Kevin Durant’s free agency meetings were a hot topic for much of the summer before he signed with the Golden State Warriors on July 4. Their meeting wowed him along with the fact that all of their key players were present during their pitch.

Klay Thompson was not the alpha personality on the team that captured 73 wins last year and came within a few bounces of their second straight NBA title. However, he played a key role in getting Oakland’s team the most coveted free agent since LeBron James.

Stephen Curry and KD were talking about how a union could be beneficial to both of their footwear endorsers. The two-time MVP is an Under Armour athlete while the newest Warrior is a Nike guy.

ESPN learned that, out of nowhere, Thompson blurts out: “Is it good for Anta?”

This outburst garnered a lot of laughter from the room as Anta is not yet on the same level as Under Armour or Nike in the United States. The 26-year-old is easily the biggest star on the Chinese brand’s roster.

Other elements of the meeting may have been more informative, but moments like that helped give Durant an idea of the easygoing atmosphere he was going to be experiencing in the Bay Area.

Golden State is 30-5 and sitting atop the Western Conference standings. It’s looking like the former Thunder star made a great choice and credit to Thompson for breaking the ice.