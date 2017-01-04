New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event is now in the books, and it’s safe to say it didn’t disappoint.

NJPW held its 26th straight show of shows, and fans know just how important this is on the wrestling calendar, despite which promotion you follow.

AMAZING SHOW

Considering it’s Japan’s biggest wrestling show – and is referred to as the Japanese Super Bowl – you know they were going to go all out with eight of the 11 contests having titles on the line.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Obviously, if you haven’t tuned it to the event and want to evade the spoilers, it’d be a good time to turn back now and avoid the gifs below showcasing some of the best moments.

Article continues below

KAZUCHIKA OKADA DEF. KENNY OMEGA

Okada retained his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Omega in a 46-minute masterclass, already establishing itself as an early match of the year contender, and the champion went on to deliver three emphatic statements following his win.

Not only did he thank the fans for showing their support despite big names leaving the company, and telling them he’ll carry the organisation, he told Omega he’s the greatest foreign wrestler in NJPW history.

OTHER MATCHES

The night also saw The Young Bucks surrender their IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team titles to Roppongi Vice, while Adam Cole added another title to the Bullet Club, defeating Kyle O’Reilly to claim the Ring of Honor World Championship.

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kushida to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, a title Finn Balor once held and Hiroshi Tanahashi was unable to claim the IWGP Intercontinental Championship from Tetsuya Naito.

What was your match of the night from Wrestle Kingdom 11? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms