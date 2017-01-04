Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Cody Garbrandt is the UFC's new rising star.

Cody Garbrandt calls for superfights with Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo

Football News
24/7

Cody Garbrandt earned a ton of new fans following his impressive win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.

The Team Alpha Male star extended his MMA record to 11-0 and became the UFC bantamweight champion in the process.

It’s not just the hard hits that have turned Garbrandt into a sensation. It’s the confidence, the showboating. The 25-year-old didn’t just snap Cruz’s 13-fight win streak and take his belt from him; he mocked him, too.

Like any new champion, Garbrandt has his sights set on taking over. He’s fully set on cashing in on his new-found success.

First up, a meeting with UFC president Dana White. Then, some superfights.

A rematch with Cruz could well happen. Garbrandt is open to it, saying “let's run that s*** back again.”

But a rematch with Cruz, or a meeting with teammate T.J. Dillashaw, wouldn’t make Garbrandt as much money as a bout with Conor McGregor or Jose Aldo, both of whom are on the American’s radar.

Video: Garbrandt mocks Cruz

Garbrandt wants McGregor or Aldo

Garbrandt would even be willing to go up to 150lbs to catchweight with the Notorious.

“I need to sit down with Dana and Sean [Shelby] and find out the biggest money fight for me,” the new champ said, per MMA Fighting.

“I know I could go up and fight with Jose Aldo. He has wins over my teammates, he’s a legend, and I’d like to test his chin. I know I hit hard, and I’m just getting started.

“And I could also have the biggest fight with Conor. I could easily go up.

“My homie Nate Diaz choked him out, and I can’t believe he’s pound-for-pound No. 2 on the list with, you know, he got choked out.

UFC 205: Weigh-ins

Garbrandt: I'm the biggest draw for Conor

“He knows that I’d go up to 150 and catchweight with him. Jose Aldo I’ll go up to 45. But yeah. I’m excited for the potential match-ups for me.

“I feel like I’m one of the biggest draws. I’m the biggest draw for Conor in the division, you know what I mean? I’m a rising star.

“Jose Aldo needs a fight. I think that’s he went out there and said that he’d like to fight me too.”

Garbrandt versus McGregor? We wouldn’t say no.

Who would win in a fight between Garbrandt and McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who would win in a fight between Garbrandt and McGregor? Let us know in the comments section below!

