J.J. Watt gives new jersey to young fan injured in accident

Noah Fulmer, an 8-year-old Texas native, was injured in a New Year's Eve car accident and had to be hospitalized. While tending to his injuries, EMTs had to cut away his J.J. Watt jersey, something that greatly upset the young fan.

However, the story had a happy ending, as Watt heard the story and took matters into his own hands to make sure the young fan had something to look forward to when he came out of the operating room.

When Fulmer came out of surgery on Tuesday, the Houston Texans star was there to surprise the child with several new No. 99 jerseys.

A friend of the family posted a photo on Twitter of Watt with his young admirer at the hospital, surrounded by Fulmer's family members:

Though Fulmer faces a long recovery from his injuries, it seems Watt was able to brighten his spirits with his presence and the new jerseys.

Watt's team will host the Oakland Raiders on Saturday afternoon in the AFC wildcard playoff round. However, Watt, who is recovering from an injury of his own, won't be able to play.

Watt has only appeared in three games this season, all in the month of September. He's missed Houston's final 13 games as the Texans battled their way to an AFC South title. He recorded only eight tackles and 1.5 sacks in his limited action.

In his last full season in 2015, Watt won his second-straight (and third overall) NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, recording 76 tackles, 17.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

