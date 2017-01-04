When healthy, Rob Gronkowski is the most fearsome playmaker in the entire NFL, that's just how good the New England Patriots tight end.

Unfortunately, injury has kept the big man off the field for much of the 2016 season, but we know he'll be back to dominating when he does return.

Gronk has been an imposing figure on the football field for the entirety of his career, which some newly released highlights of his high school playing days only prove. Scroll down to see a young Gronkowski in action...

This is Gronkowski during his senior year at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh. Just enjoy the pure domination on show...

Gronkowski played the first three years of his high school career in New York, recording 36 catches for 648 yards and seven touchdowns on offense, while adding 73 tackles and six sacks on defense.

He then moved to Pittsburgh, where he was a four-star prospect that was recruited by the likes of Clemson, Louisville, Maryland, Ohio State, and Syracuse. He chose Arizona and made his name as a dominant pass catcher.

A back injury forced Gronkowski out of his junior year but he still declared for the Draft, with Bill Belichick taking a chance on the behemoth with a second round pick. It is safe to say that the Patriots head coach is pretty happy with his selection after 405 receptions for 6,095 yards and 68 TDs.

Back to the original point, Kid Gronk was a beast. We're so glad to have footage of him dominating high school ball.

