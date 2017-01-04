Jason Kidd has the Milwaukee Bucks purring like a finely tuned sportscar heading into the middle of the season. Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo look like bona fide studs in his starting unit.

The Greek sensation did not know just how prolific his coach was as a player until he was benched late two seasons ago. He was upset with Kidd’s decision and decided to do some research in his spare time on his coach.

He told Sports Illustrated just how surprised he was: “I saw Rookie of the Year, NBA championship, USA Olympic gold medal, second in assists, fifth in made threes, blah, blah, blah. I was like. ‘Jesus freaking Christ, how can I compete with that?”

It would be easy to let this admission slide for Antetokounmpo. He is still very young and has only been around for a couple of seasons during his NBA career. Now the young point guard understands that his coach was, ironically, a triple double machine on the court.

All stories like this can do is help their relationship as they usher in a new era of Bucks basketball. The NBA’s resident hipster darling can possibly match up with his coach’s accomplishments if he keeps working hard and refines his game.

Antetokounmpo could start by possibly making the All-Star team this season, then he would have the start of his own list. Who knows, he could possibly catch up to his coach in triple doubles before he hangs up his sneakers.