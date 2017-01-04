Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Mercedes will unveil their new car in February.

Mercedes have confirmed their W08 car launch date

Mercedes have confirmed the launch date of their new Formula 1 car, W08.

It's not long to wait for all you petrol heads out there, either.

The all-new W08 will be unveiled to the world on February 23, at Silverstone, exactly one day before Ferrari unveils their very own new beast, via Sky Sports.

Winter testing begins February 27 in Barcelona, so the 23rd will give Mercedes a chance to show the world what their new car is capable of during the filming day.

A lucky few fans will be able to attend the Silverstone event, via winning an online competition.

Despite the season starting in earnest so soon, Mercedes are yet to announce who, alongside Lewis Hamilton, will be driving their new car in 2017.

Valtteri Bottas, of Williams, is the frontrunner for the job, but Germany's Auto Motor und Sport reported that no contract between Mercedes and Bottas has been signed as of yet, fuelling speculation around Hamilton's new partner further.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

Sticky situation

Bottas leaving for Mercedes would leave Williams in a sticky situation, as they'd need to find a replacement driver for their own season. They have made it clear that they will only let Bottas leave if they were to find replacement with plenty of experience.

Felipe Massa was rumoured to have U-turned on his retirement decision, and has agreed to join Williams if Bottas were to leave for Mercedes.

Williams certainly couldn't ask for anyone with much more experience than Felipe Massa, who competed in F1 over 14 successful years.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-UAE-QUALIFYING

Season is close

Whoever both teams get in, the deals will be completed shortly as the season isn't too far away now. For now at least, however, Mercedes fans have an exciting unveiling event to look forward to come February 23.

Whoever's in the driving seat alongside Hamilton for Mercedes will be driving what looks to be an exciting new car for the 2017 season.

Are you looking forward to Mercedes' new car? Or are you more interested in seeing who Mercedes bring in to replace the now retired Nico Rosberg?

Let us know in the comments!

Formula 1

