Paul Millsap.

Paul Millsap has conversation with coach about future with Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta is sputtering after an impressive start to the 2016-17 season and has reportedly begun listening to offers for members of their unit that led them to the second round of the playoffs last year.

Paul Millsap is one of those players and he is concentrated on the here and now in Hotlanta. The power forward met with head coach Mike Budenholzer to discuss the recent trade rumours that have been circling the team.

He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “I can’t tell you (what was said) but we sat down and talked. Our main focus is winning games right now. The focus is on basketball.

The three-time All-Star is trying to make sure that the days leading up to the trade deadline aren’t a distraction for his teammates. Coach Bud has an established relationship with his power forward and won’t just trade him for nothing.

Teams covet Millsap’s ability to stretch the floor and provide defense at his position. Many observers believe that he could tip the scales in either conference’s playoff races. The Hawks are still listening to pitches for the 31-year-old.

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game Six

Both the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets would love to have him, but time will tell if he will actually leave Atlanta. He has said that he would like to stay and that is reassuring for fans that frequent Phillips Arena.

Ultimately, the choice is out of his hands.

