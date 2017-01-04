Becoming an NBA starter is a goal that most professional basketball players dream of when they are drafted. Only the best of the best get to start games and that means that those players usually get to be out on the floor when the result is in the balance.

Andrew Bogut’s request to come off the bench this week is a weird subversion of this desire to help his team by being out on the floor. He knows that he has been hobbled by his injury history and age.

Some players would angle for an adjustment or be fine just starting nominally and being subbed out quickly just so they could say they still started. Boges is not one of those players. He genuinely wants the team to recover out of their tailspin to begin the year.

Here are three other players that might want to consider doing the same to help their teams get a few extra wins:

Kyle Korver

It’s been a great run in Atlanta, but for Korver, it might be time to take his act to the second unit. He’s slowing down a bit this season and that might mean a lineup adjustment from head coach Mike Budenholzer.

The sharpshooter has been a model citizen and deadly from behind the arc since coming to Atlanta. He and Paul Millsap have been involved in trade rumors this week as the team is entertaining rebooting the team after their long run of playoff appearances.

Korver is a great player on any team because of the value of shooting in this league and his demeanor on the court is icing on the cake. If he’s still with the Hawks come February, he might be better off helping Tim Hardaway Jr. get better.

Ricky Rubio

Rick Rubio had huge hype placed on him from before the moment he stepped on an NBA floor. The Minnesota Timberwolves paired him and Kevin Love earlier this decade to make a dynamic duo.

That did not pan out and Love is a champion in Cleveland. Where does that leave his old running mate? As the odd man out in a youth movement in Minny led by Tom Thibodeau and anchored by Karl Anthony Towns.

Now, the Young Wolves are looking to run and make the playoffs. They drafted Kris Dunn this year to presumably be the point guard of the future. Hopefully, he can be a good mentor to Dunn if he wants to stick around for the playoff party.

Rajon Rondo

This was supposed to be the last real stop for Rajon Rondo after the last two experiments ended with less than stellar results. He outright deserted his teammates in Dallas and was a little too incendiary in Sacramento.

When he decided to sign in Chicago, many scratched their heads at the deal. The pairing of him along with Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade seemed suspect from the moment it was announced.

Wade has shined in a reduced sort of role while Rondo has been benched recently. He still has the talent to play in the NBA, but he’s going to have to navigate this whole ordeal from the bench if he wants to play longer than this current contract.