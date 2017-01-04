Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Higuain.

Video shows the difference between Gonzalo Higuain and Gabriel Batistuta

Gonzalo Higuain may be considered one of the best strikers in world football currently but there will always be a major doubt hanging over his career.

That’s because the Argentine has a remarkable record of missing massive chances on the big occasion.

Argentina football fans will be well aware of this.

Juventus' £76 million summer signing has had the chance to win three finals for his national side but has squandered them all, giving him the reputation of being a 'bottler' when the pressure is really on.

Let’s just remind you of the three big misses.

The 2014 World Cup final

In the 2014 World Cup final, nothing could separate Germany and Argentina. There were very little chances until Higuain was put one-on-one with Manuel Neuer. However, he rushed his shot and dragged his shot horribly wide.

Mario Gotze went on to win the trophy for Germany in extra-time leaving Higuain to rue his missed chance.

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final

The 2015 Copa America final

A year later, Higuain was at it again and this time it was even more dramatic. With just minutes remaining in their Copa America final against Chile, Higuain couldn’t force the ball home from a tight angle with the goal gaping.

Argentina went on to lose on penalties against Alexis Sanchez and co.

FBL-COPAM2015-ARG-CHI

The 2016 Copa America final

It was more Copa America heartbreak for Higuain and Argentina last summer against the Chileans and it was eerily similar. This time, it wasn’t an open goal from a yard but a one-on-one with Claudio Bravo which he dinked wide.

Once again, Argentina went on to lose to Chile on penalties for the second consecutive season.

FBL-COPAM2016-ARG-CHI

Higuain vs Batistuta

But Argentina haven’t always had strikers that are unable to perform on the biggest stage.

While Lionel Messi became Argentina’s record goalscorer last summer, the most prolific forward in the nation’s history is Gabriel Batistuta. The footballing legend scored an incredible 54 goals in 77 appearances for his country between 1995 and 2007.

Gabriel Batistuta

And a brilliant video has emerged online comparing Higuain and Batistuta.

The clip shows the three guilt-edged misses from Higuain and compares them to three goals that Batistuta scored for Argentina that were almost identical.

Check it out:

Despite his big misses, Higuain has notched 31 goals for Argentina in his 67 matches. However, his record at club level is far more impressive. Since his move from Napoli - where he scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A matches in his final campaign - he’s managed 13 strikes in all competitions this season.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-ROMA

Higuain looks set to spearhead his side to glory in the league this season, while there is hope they can win their first Champions League trophy since 1996.

Let’s just hope Higuain doesn't miss any sitters if Juventus lose in the final or else he may as well retire.

