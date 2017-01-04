Jose Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal as the Manchester United manager ahead of the 2016-17 campaign as the 13-time Premier League winners looked to reascend to the top of English football.

Things started well for the Portuguese coach, winning the Community Shield and his first three league games, only for his side to endure a bitterly frustrating run of consecutive draws at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 13 matches, winning their last seven, and in addition to both EFL Cup and Europa League progress, they find themselves just two points behind Arsenal in fourth place.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Mourinho settling at Man Utd

After weeks of chopping and changing, Mourinho seems to have finally settled on his preferred system, with Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera starring alongside world-record signing Paul Pogba in midfield and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in sublime form.

The "Special One" is getting consistency from two players many deemed not good enough for United in Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, while attacking talents like Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Marcus Rashford have all had an impact in recent weeks.

Article continues below

Man Utd have two cup games against Reading and Hull City before hosting Liverpool on January 15, and Mourinho has admitted that he's fallen in love with the club.

The ex-Chelsea boss has a huge task on his hands, but, speaking to MUTV, he claimed that two things have helped him to settle in quickly at the Theatre of Dreams.

Mourinho "in love" with United

"Well, the thing that made me immediately feel deeply about the club and the people, and the desire to work for the people, is the people (fans)," Mourinho said, via Goal.

"The people are the typical Manchester United supporters, the ones that have unbelievable memories of the past, but know the realities of the moment.

"The ones who keep the expectations for the future but understand the road to arrive there (is difficult) and are always supporting the team. even in the bad moments we have had."

The 53-year-old continued: "That, for me, is the most significant thing because it is the thing that makes you fall in love with a new club. I think that is the thing that touched me more."

On his current United squad, Mourinho added: "I like my players very, very much. Not just the players, but the combinations between the players as people. They are very good guys and I love to work with them.

"I love my group so I am really happy. And at the top of that is the challenge of bringing Manchester United to the space that it belongs. So I am really happy."

So, Mourinho is happy with the quality and professionalism of his players, but it seems like the realistic attitude of the fans is what's pleased him the most.

He knows that things must improve from the last three years and, based on the team's form over the past two months, United supporters should have high hopes for 2017.

What do YOU think Man Utd can achieve under Mourinho in the months and years ahead? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms