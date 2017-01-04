Fans now know what to expect with Talking Smack once SmackDown Live goes off the air, as numerous stars take advantage to speak their mind, and we have The Miz to thank for that.

However, most of the attention falls on Bryan, as he once revealed that he usually pushes his luck on the show and says whatever is on his mind.

PART-TIMERS

This week, it was all about part-time stars returning to take opportunities that full-time guys have worked for.

Fans have been highly critical of John Cena since he returned, claiming that he doesn’t deserve a title shot against AJ Styles right away.

The discussion started courtesy of Baron Corbin, who takes on Cena next Tuesday on SmackDown Live.

He highlighted how Cena can’t beat him because he’s a part-time superstar, prompting Bryan to speak out.

He said: “I had this issue when I was a full-time wrestler, and I still kind of have this issue today.

“When you’re somebody, for example, like Dean Ambrose. So, Dean Ambrose since the draft has been main eventing 99% of live events.

“But every year around WrestleMania time, all of these people who are part-timers come in, and they take the best spots at WrestleMania.”

DEFENDING CENA

The interesting thing to add, though, is that Bryan leapt to the defence of Cena, who many now consider as a part-time star, despite Cena claiming that he isn’t.

Bryan went on to explain that now he’s the general manager, he sees things a little different and is open to giving younger stars the opportunities, but Cena has already proven himself.

He added: “With John Cena, I get it.

“He’s been in this game for a long time, and he’s worked harder than anybody else.

“But when you hear people have this anger against part-timers, that’s where it’s coming from.

“As a manager, I’m starting to look at it from a different view. We want these big events and something you need special attractions.

“But I also mix that, and we need to put it on out full-time guys.”

What do you think? Do we need full-time stars as special attractions? Or do full-time guys deserve those opportunities? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

