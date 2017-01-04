Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Officials are very pleased.

Kevin Owens reportedly drawing praise from WWE officials for Raw segment

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite being a heel on paper, there’s no denying that Kevin Owens has provided fans with plenty of laughs since joining the WWE.

While his NXT and early main roster run showed a more serious and deplorable side to the current WWE Universal Champion, he’s shown just how diverse he can be with his booking.

THE KEVIN OWENS SHOW

Just last week, he had Roman Reigns breaking character for comments he made towards a fan, and he drew compliments from fans this week for holding his own opposite Goldberg.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

So, it comes as no real surprise that Owens is reportedly getting a lot of praise from WWE officials for his work, mainly for his role on the Kevin Owens Show this past week on Monday Night Raw.

Pro Wrestling Unlimited are reporting that Owens’ stock is continuing to rise with plenty of good ideas.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

HIGH PRAISE

It’s being said that he was the one that pitched certain ideas for his talk show, with plenty of fans and officials in hysterics at the person standing in the ring with the Kevin Owens Show sign on his head – something they reportedly called ‘a stroke of genius.’

Officials were throwing around numerous ideas to try and make his show different to what we usually see from The Cutting Edge or The Highlight Reel, for example.

The fact that he’s not afraid to give his opinion on his character’s direction and voice his opinion to make his segments better is another reason why his stock continues to increase.

It’s something they like; when somebody goes that extra mile to put the effort in, rather than just read off a script and not be willing to make any changes, and it sounds like Owens is the complete opposite of that.

With this update, the future could still be bright for Owens, with or without a championship title.

What did you make of Kevin Owens’ segment this week on Raw? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
WWE Smackdown
AJ Styles
Vince McMahon

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again