Despite being a heel on paper, there’s no denying that Kevin Owens has provided fans with plenty of laughs since joining the WWE.

While his NXT and early main roster run showed a more serious and deplorable side to the current WWE Universal Champion, he’s shown just how diverse he can be with his booking.

THE KEVIN OWENS SHOW

Just last week, he had Roman Reigns breaking character for comments he made towards a fan, and he drew compliments from fans this week for holding his own opposite Goldberg.

So, it comes as no real surprise that Owens is reportedly getting a lot of praise from WWE officials for his work, mainly for his role on the Kevin Owens Show this past week on Monday Night Raw.

Pro Wrestling Unlimited are reporting that Owens’ stock is continuing to rise with plenty of good ideas.

HIGH PRAISE

It’s being said that he was the one that pitched certain ideas for his talk show, with plenty of fans and officials in hysterics at the person standing in the ring with the Kevin Owens Show sign on his head – something they reportedly called ‘a stroke of genius.’

Officials were throwing around numerous ideas to try and make his show different to what we usually see from The Cutting Edge or The Highlight Reel, for example.

The fact that he’s not afraid to give his opinion on his character’s direction and voice his opinion to make his segments better is another reason why his stock continues to increase.

It’s something they like; when somebody goes that extra mile to put the effort in, rather than just read off a script and not be willing to make any changes, and it sounds like Owens is the complete opposite of that.

With this update, the future could still be bright for Owens, with or without a championship title.

