Manchester United's 2-0 win at West Ham on Monday evening marked their seventh victory in a row - something which hasn't happened in a single season since April 2011.

Ander Herrera has been instrumental in Jose Mourinho's team this term and has developed a flourishing midfield partnership with vice-captain Michael Carrick and world-record signing Paul Pogba.

The 27-year-old, now excelling in a deeper midfield role, was brought to Old Trafford in 2014 by Louis van Gaal, however he has insisted that the standards at the club have vastly improved since the Dutchman was replaced by Mourinho.

On the pitch, United's winning run means they're just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, and off it, Herrera has revealed how the "Special One" has changed the outlook of the Red Devils for the better.

Herrera on how Jose has improved United

The Spain international told Premier League TV, via Manchester Evening News: "He (Mourinho) wants to be the best and he wants us to be the best.

"He is not happy with good things, he wants the best things and I think he goes very good (well) with the history of this club. He knows how to treat the players, he knows when he has to push you and when he has to relax."

Herrera on his improvement under Mourinho

There has been a noticeable change in Herrera's position this season, with him operating closer to United's back four as opposed to in the number ten role, but he's adapted incredibly well.

The classy playmaker also opened up about how Mourinho has improved him as a player, saying: "He has given me a new role, you have all seen that, I am more defensive than with other managers.

"Now I am better organised defensively when we lose the ball against the opposition, but he is playing me sometimes more forward and I am improving at that because he has put everything (in) to help me and teach me."

Well, whatever wisdom Mourinho has imparted on Herrera has certainly made a difference, with the Spaniard in the best form of his entire Man Utd career thus far.

He's appeared in 17 of United's 20 league games to date and his awareness and quality in possession is helping them to control matches from start to finish.

However, it's Herrera's pressing and closing down of the opposition which has really re-energised the side's midfield and placed the already fan favourite even more in the hearts of supporters.

