Pedro Costa.

Diego Costa and Pedro involved in first-half argument during Spurs vs Chelsea

Published

Chelsea travelled to White Hart Lane this evening knowing they could go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win.

However, Antonio Conte’s side also knew that, after Liverpool and Arsenal drew to Sunderland and Bournemouth respectively, a draw would see them remain six points clear.

With that second point in mind, maybe it wasn’t too surprising to see a cagey first 45 minutes.

Spurs were, no doubt, the side on the front foot in the early stages but Christian Eriksen’s 20-yard effort was the closest they came. That was until Dele Alli scored a header in first-half injury-time from Eriksen's inch-perfect cross.

As for the visitors, they had very little joy when they ventured forward.

In fact, the most interesting attack they had occurred when there was a breakdown in communication between Diego Costa and Pedro.

This season, we’ve seen a very reserved Costa with the striker too busy scoring goals than arguing. But maybe the big-game pressure got to the temperamental forward.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

That’s because, after he played a poor pass to Pedro, the pair had a very heated spat which lasted the best part of 30 seconds.

Take a look:

Everyone on Twitter was loving seeing the old Costa back. Check out the best responses:

The argument between Costa and Pedro was about as good as it got for Chelsea. They created very few chances and were made to pay when Dele put them ahead just before the break.

Although when Costa’s on the pitch, never rule out Chelsea - especially if he's in this mood.

