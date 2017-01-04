Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The list is over with the fans.

Chris Jericho destroys fan on Twitter for questioning 'The List'

Published

During his latest WWE stint, there’s no doubt whatsoever that Chris Jericho has further cemented his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

You’d be forgiven for criticising some of his recent returns, as they always start as promising when his music surprisingly hits the speakers, but then it’s an anti-climax when he departs and you question what the point of him returning was.

DRINK IT IN, MAAAAN.

However, this time, it’s been the complete opposite.

Now, fans don’t want Jericho to leave, even though he’s competing on a month-by-month basis before he leaves to fulfil his obligations with Fozzy.

He got a potted plant over, he made scarves relevant and of course, you can’t forget The List of Jericho.

The list has been one of the highlights of his current run, and you can tell that by the crowd reaction every single week, as soon as he clicks his pen.

However, not every fan seems to be happy with the gimmick.

THE LIST OF JERICHO

A Twitter user, Mike Routt, questioned why the WWE gave the list idea to Jericho, and not a younger star.

He tweeted: “Why did they waste the list idea on @IAmJericho and not use it for a young new star? #WWE #RAW #otrscentral Sill love @IAmJericho.”

Obviously, Jericho didn’t take too kindly to his comment.

He replied: “Waste? You have zero understanding of how the business works, you dumb moron.”

Jericho has a point; a younger star could have never managed to get the list over quite like he has.

And it seems like other fans agreed with Jericho.

I don’t think Mike Routt knows what happens when you insult the list.

What did you make of Chris Jericho’s response to the fan? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
WWE
Wrestlemania
Chris Jericho
WWE Smackdown
AJ Styles
Vince McMahon

