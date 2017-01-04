Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Luiz.

David Luiz fist-pumps Toby Alderweireld before a corner

Chelsea and Tottenham have a fierce rivalry that was only heightened after last season’s ‘Battle of the Bridge’.

Spurs still had an opportunity to win the league before Chelsea managed to grab a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino’s side didn’t take it well and picked up nine bookings in the meantime.

While they couldn’t exert revenge back at Stamford Bridge this season with Chelsea running out 2-1 winners, they had the perfect opportunity to end their 13-match winning streak at White Hart Lane this evening.

And they did exactly that.

A brace from Dele Alli - two identical headers - saw Antonio Conte’s side lose their first match since their last visit to north London when they lost 3-0 to Arsenal.

However, it seems not all players got the memo about it being a fierce rivalry.

That’s because those eagle-eyed viewers spotting David Luiz giving Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld a cheeky fist-pump before marking him in the corner.

A few years ago, rivals wouldn’t even look at each other in the eye before going head-to-head in a battle to win a header from the corner.

And people couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing when Luiz gave his opposite number a little fist-pump.

Check out the image and the incredible reaction:

Luiz certainly won’t be giving any Spurs players a fist-pump after suffering their first defeat since September 24.

Maybe he will be regretting being so friendly with his rivals after suffering such a bitter defeat. Despite the setback, they are still five points clear of their nearest rivals, Liverpool.

It will now be interesting to see how Chelsea cope after such a devastating loss.

