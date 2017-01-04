Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Nate McMillan.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan is all business for the NBA Global Games

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Thursday, January 12, the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets will square off at the O2 Arena in London as part of the NBA Global Games.

Each year the NBA provide two teams to play in front of a sellout UK crowd to wow their fans across the pond.

Although there is an emphasis on growing the game and exposing it to different audiences, for the teams involved, there is no greater point of the trip than recording another victory.

When GiveMeSport caught up with Pacers coach Nate McMillan, the former career-long Seattle Supersonics guard turned coach dismissed the idea that playing overseas makes the game anything more than what it is.

So, could an exhibition-like atmosphere affect his team?

"No, not at all," McMillan asserted. "Both teams know that this is a regular season game. It counts; it's not going to be a exhibition atmosphere. The players will be focused on playing the game and winning the game, so you're going to see the best from both teams. It's an important game; we only see Denver twice a year and this is our first time seeing them.

Dallas Mavericks v Indiana Pacers

"So there is a lot on the line. The focus will be there from the players, and the NBA know that the focus will be there and it will be a good game - that's why the scheduled a regular season game rather than an exhibition game. Guys will be ready to play. We're hopeful we will continue to be healthy and all of our guys will be able to play at that time.

The Denver Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers at The O2 in London on Jan 12 as part of NBA Global Games London 2017. The game is live on BT Sport or via NBA LEAGUE PASS (www.nba.tv).

Topics:
Kenneth Faried
Denver Nuggets
Northwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Paul George
Indiana Pacers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Monta Ellis
Danilo Gallinari

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again