On Thursday, January 12, the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets will square off at the O2 Arena in London as part of the NBA Global Games.

Each year the NBA provide two teams to play in front of a sellout UK crowd to wow their fans across the pond.

Although there is an emphasis on growing the game and exposing it to different audiences, for the teams involved, there is no greater point of the trip than recording another victory.

When GiveMeSport caught up with Pacers coach Nate McMillan, the former career-long Seattle Supersonics guard turned coach dismissed the idea that playing overseas makes the game anything more than what it is.

So, could an exhibition-like atmosphere affect his team?

"No, not at all," McMillan asserted. "Both teams know that this is a regular season game. It counts; it's not going to be a exhibition atmosphere. The players will be focused on playing the game and winning the game, so you're going to see the best from both teams. It's an important game; we only see Denver twice a year and this is our first time seeing them.

"So there is a lot on the line. The focus will be there from the players, and the NBA know that the focus will be there and it will be a good game - that's why the scheduled a regular season game rather than an exhibition game. Guys will be ready to play. We're hopeful we will continue to be healthy and all of our guys will be able to play at that time.

The Denver Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers at The O2 in London on Jan 12 as part of NBA Global Games London 2017. The game is live on BT Sport or via NBA LEAGUE PASS (www.nba.tv).