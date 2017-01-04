Tottenham's 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night saw Chelsea's remarkable 13-game winning run in the Premier League come to a crashing end.

The result means that, while Chelsea remain league leaders, Spurs have leapfrogged both Manchester City (on goal difference) and Arsenal into third place behind Liverpool.

The match was decided by Dele Alli, who latched onto two Christian Eriksen crosses and powered home headers from both of them in first half stoppage time and the 54th minute respectively.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

While the first was a fantastic finish which gave Thibaut Courtois no chance, it's safe to say that the Blues goalkeeper could have done a lot more to try and stop the second one from going into the back of his net.

As you can see in the video further down the page, to say that the big Belgian made a feeble effort at making a save for Tottenham's second goal would be putting it pretty lightly.

Article continues below

With players from both his team and the opposition rushing towards him, the 24-year-old turned his head away from the ball as Alli connected with Eriksen's delivery and even appeared to shut his eyes.

Many people have been labelling Courtois as the best 'keeper in the English top-flight, given the fact that he's kept 11 clean sheets so far this season - more than anyone else.

Alli was given an outstanding ovation for his efforts when he was replaced by Moussa Sissoko in the 86th minute, however fans on social media haven't been quite as nice to Courtois after seeing his attempts to save the 20-year-old's second header.

Fans react to Courtois' poor effort

Some supporters are claiming that he moved out of the way, others feel he was scared of the ball, while some fans have just trolled those who think he's as good as Manchester United's David de Gea or Spurs captain Hugo Lloris. Check out the best reaction below:

Tottenham are still seven points behind Chelsea in the table, but after tonight's huge result, Mauricio Pochettinho's men surely have to be considered as genuine title contenders.

What do YOU make of Courtois' attempt to keep Alli's second header out? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms