Brock Lesnar has been suspended from UFC for one year following a doping violation in relation to UFC 200 back in July.

The American wrestler and mixed martial artist made a highly-anticipated return to the octagon in July after four-and-a-half years away and he recorded a unanimous-decision victory over Mark Hunt.

However, the United States Anti-Doping Agency announced on Wednesday that Lesnar had been hit with a one-year ban from the sport after failing two drug tests connected with his UFC 200 win.

Lesnar banned for drug use

The former UFC heavyweight champion tested positive for both clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, after an out-of-competition urine test on June 28 and an in-competition one on July 9, the night of his fight with Hunt in Las Vegas.

Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen agent which has the ability not only to indirectly increase natural testosterone levels in the body but also to counter the side-effects of anabolic steroid use.

What next for Brock?

The 39-year-old powerhouse will be able to resume his UFC career on July 15, 2017, given the fact that his suspension started on July 15, six days after his triumph at UFC 200 - which was his first UFC appearance since December 2011.

Last month, Lesnar, who impressively held the UFC heavyweight title for two years between 2008 and 2010, was also given a one-year suspension and fined a whopping $250,000 by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Outside of the UFC, Lesnar is a four-time WWE World Champion, the man who ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania and without a doubt one of the most dominant performers professional wrestling has ever seen.

So, while the future of his fighting career looks hugely uncertain, the "Beast Incarnate" remains arguably the biggest box office attraction in the WWE today alongside his advocate and the legendary Paul Heyman.

Lesnar is scheduled to participate in the Royal Rumble match on January 29, where he will look to exact revenge on the iconic Goldberg, who returned at Survivor Series in November after 12 years out of the squared circle and defeated Brock in just one minute 26 seconds.

