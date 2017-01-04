Arsenal fans didn’t quite know how to react after drawing 3-3 to Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

After being 3-0 down with 20 minutes remaining, you’ve got to be pleased with equalising in injury-time. However, dropping two points in a match you really need to be winning if you want to win the title must have been disappointing.

But it wasn’t just the supporters that were unsure how to feel after Olivier Giroud’s late leveller.

Giroud and a couple of his teammates ran over to the Arsenal fans after making it 3-3 to celebrate their comeback. However, others urged them to run back to the halfway line in the hope they can find a winner in the remaining seconds.

But there was one player who was in no doubt about how he should be feeling.

Alexis Sanchez cut a very frustrated figure at full-time and flung off his gloves before storming off the pitch.

And new details have now emerged about what he did when he reached the Arsenal dressing room.

The Telegraph are reporting that his behaviour has left his teammates fearing that he will leave the Emirates Stadium. They claim that, while some celebrated their 3-3 draw, Sanchez didn’t acknowledge anyone and ignored his colleagues to express his anger.

One source suggests that the Chilean had a “face like thunder”.

While Arsenal fans will no doubt have been pleased to see such desire from Sanchez to win the match, there would have been some of them fearing for his Arsenal future after seeing his tantrum.

Sanchez has just 18 months remaining on his current deal and there has been plenty of interest in the forward, most notably from China.

And his strop down on the South coast has left Arsenal players fearing that he may be tempted to jump ship. The Telegraph claim there is a growing belief that Sanchez is increasingly fed up with Arsenal’s inability to challenge for the title and that some of his teammates aren’t good enough.

That could be identified with him arguing with Aaron Ramsey during the first-half at the Vitality Stadium with many people suggesting that he told the Welshman to ‘f*** off’.

And things got worse for Arsene Wenger’s side after they slipped up against Bournemouth because 24 hours later, their north London rivals Tottenham beat league leaders Chelsea meaning the Gunners slipped down to fifth in the table.

It will certainly be interesting to see Sanchez's body language the next time he takes to the field.

