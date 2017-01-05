James Rodriguez has commented on his Real Madrid career following their comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla in the first leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 tie.

With Gareth Bale injured, Cristiano Ronaldo rested and Karim Benzema on the bench, James was given a rare start by manager Zinedine Zidane and he certainly took it.

The attacking midfielder gave Real the lead after 11 minutes with a classy finish from just outside the box and his penalty a minute before the interval all but ensured they extended their club record unbeaten run to 38 matches.

That said, all in all, the past couple of years have been hugely frustrating for James after what was a brilliant first season in Madrid, in which he scored 17 times in all competitions.

The Colombian, who won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup, has been desperately starved of regular first-team action since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign and has fallen behind the likes of Isco and Mateo Kovavic in the midfield pecking order.

Having made just four starts in La Liga this season, the former Porto and Monaco playmaker, who joined the Spanish giants for a whopping £71 million, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu for a long time now.

James speaks out about his future

James previously said that he would consider his future in January after playing such a minor role so far this season and, under Zidane in general, claiming that he had offers to leave, and he couldn't confirm whether or not he would stay in the Spanish capital.

However, the technically gifted seems to have now made his mind up regarding his immediate plans, suggesting that he will remain with Real at least until the end of the season and fight for his place over the coming months.

Speaking after his match-winning display in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, the 25-year-old told beIN Sports, via Goal: "All of us who are in the team always want to play. But I am fine.

"We all go through difficult times and now it's a new year and I have new desires in life. I am staying, I am staying."

So, the Colombia international appears to have ruled out any exit from the reigning Champions League winners this month, but that will not stop speculation surrounding his long-term future.

Given his severe lack of game time, it would come as no surprise to see James leave Real in the summer, with the likes Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United all touted as potential destinations for the star.

