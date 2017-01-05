Everyone knows that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are two of the best footballers in world football.

The two superstars make up two-thirds of the formidable ‘MSN’ trio at Barcelona and have already scored an incredible 38 goals between them this season.

While they have a brilliant understanding on the pitch, they’re also great friends off it. In a recent interview, Suarez explained why he gets on so well with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

"Leo has an older child than Benja and one younger than Delfi, and the kids play," Suarez said, of Lionel Messi.

"With Leo we are the same age and we share anecdotes from when we were teens, our partners also get along well.”

And while the two forwards work well together in a Barcelona shirt, it seems they also work well in training.

Last month, they appeared on Japanese TV trying to take down a flying drone inside 60 seconds. It was Suarez that did so with just a few seconds remaining. (Watch that video at the bottom of the page).

And now, the same TV channel gave them another task - and once again they smashed it.

Suarez and Messi were tasked with volleying the ball over a variety of distances that increased each time they were successful. As you can see in the video below, they were rather brilliant:

Without the ball touching the ground, Messi and Suarez started at 10 metres before progressing all the way up to 56 metres. Some of their incredible touches just demonstrated just how good they really are.

The highlight was surely the last completed pass by Suarez (occuring at 3:00 in the video) who sliced his effort. However, his teammate sprinted off and produced a magical touch the keep the ball in the air. Superb.

Both Suarez and Messi will have to be at their very best for the remainder of the campaign if they are to win their third consecutive La Liga title. Luis Enrique's side trail Real Madrid by three points having played a match more.

