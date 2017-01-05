Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Suarez and Messi.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi volley the ball to each other in Japanese gameshow

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Everyone knows that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are two of the best footballers in world football.

The two superstars make up two-thirds of the formidable ‘MSN’ trio at Barcelona and have already scored an incredible 38 goals between them this season.

While they have a brilliant understanding on the pitch, they’re also great friends off it. In a recent interview, Suarez explained why he gets on so well with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Article continues below

"Leo has an older child than Benja and one younger than Delfi, and the kids play," Suarez said, of Lionel Messi.

"With Leo we are the same age and we share anecdotes from when we were teens, our partners also get along well.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Watch: Rob Gronkowski's high school tape is absolutely ridiculous

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

Dak Prescott and Connor Cook will struggle in the Playoffs - NFL history proves it

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

WWE turned Dolph Ziggler heel for one very interesting reason

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Rumour: WWE reportedly lining up surprising feud for John Cena in 2017

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Twitter was surprised with what David Luiz did to Alderweireld before a corner

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

Juventus want one of two Real Madrid stars in return for Paulo Dybala [Sun]

And while the two forwards work well together in a Barcelona shirt, it seems they also work well in training.

Last month, they appeared on Japanese TV trying to take down a flying drone inside 60 seconds. It was Suarez that did so with just a few seconds remaining. (Watch that video at the bottom of the page).

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

And now, the same TV channel gave them another task - and once again they smashed it.

Suarez and Messi were tasked with volleying the ball over a variety of distances that increased each time they were successful. As you can see in the video below, they were rather brilliant:

Without the ball touching the ground, Messi and Suarez started at 10 metres before progressing all the way up to 56 metres. Some of their incredible touches just demonstrated just how good they really are.

The highlight was surely the last completed pass by Suarez (occuring at 3:00 in the video) who sliced his effort. However, his teammate sprinted off and produced a magical touch the keep the ball in the air. Superb.

Both Suarez and Messi will have to be at their very best for the remainder of the campaign if they are to win their third consecutive La Liga title. Luis Enrique's side trail Real Madrid by three points having played a match more. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Steven Gerrard
Barcelona
La Liga
Gerard Pique
Luis Suarez
Football
Liverpool
Neymar
Andres Iniesta
Lionel Messi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again