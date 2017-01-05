Joel Matip has not been included in Cameroon's 23-man squad for this year's African Cup of Nations, ending the heated row between club and country over the player.

Despite the Liverpool star declaring his intentions not to represent his country at the tournament back in September, he was named in the initial squad by Hugo Broos and the Cameroon manager reportedly claimed yesterday that he was expecting him at training.

Matip was one of seven players who stated that they didn't want to participate in the competition, being held in Gabon across January and February, basing his decision on having had "a bad experience with previous technical staff".

There were fears that his refusal to play for his country would affect his availability for Liverpool, since his actions sparked the Cameroon football federation to warn him that he could face disciplinary action "in accordance with FIFA regulations".

The speculation was that the Cameroonian FA would try to have Liverpool punished for their handling of the whole Matip situation, but it is now certain that the 25-year-old will not be involved in African football's showpiece occasion this year.

Why won't Matip play for Cameroon?

Matip has been in a self-imposed international exile for around a year now, and given all his fitness problems at Schalke, he thought that not playing for Cameroon would give him the best chance of establishing himself at Anfield.

He previously said, via Liverpool Echo: "It’s not an easy decision but I want to concentrate on Liverpool. I want to be here. I want to focus on Liverpool and that’s what I had to decide. I think I took the right decision.”

Matip had started 12 league games and developed a good partnership with Dejan Lovren at the heart of Klopp's defence before injury saw him miss a string of recent games.

Prior to his injury, he was showing signs of being the centre-back that Liverpool have been crying out for, producing consistent dominant displays as well as boasting an 87% average pass accuracy rate.

The central defender is expected to return soon, and Reds fans will hope that it is sooner rather than later, with a trip to Old Trafford looming on January 15.

